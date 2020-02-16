Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 1,471,704 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 313.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,941,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471,704 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $75,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 70,295 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $37.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

