Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 245,383 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,383 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Genpact worth $30,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Genpact by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 37,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Genpact by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 7.2% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 370.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Genpact by 2.3% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 25,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $514,961,079.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,742.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

G stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.87. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

