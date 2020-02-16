Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 265,047 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 148.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,351 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 265,047 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $44,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,482,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $139,267,000 after acquiring an additional 33,124 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Nike by 19.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the third quarter worth approximately $690,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $103.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $160.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.34 and a 200 day moving average of $92.91. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.54.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.