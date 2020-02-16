Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 54,575 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $41,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 18,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,712,000 after purchasing an additional 783,989 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 243.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $171,558,000 after purchasing an additional 706,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at $15,577,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $210.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.01. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $143.18 and a 12 month high of $210.77.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

