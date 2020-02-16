Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $64,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,044,000 after acquiring an additional 44,705 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,993,000 after acquiring an additional 131,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,243,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,044,000 after acquiring an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Alphabet from to in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,520.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,435.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,297.27. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,529.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,041.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,013,643 shares of company stock worth $389,654,791 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.