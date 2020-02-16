Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,940,316 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,537,778 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.1% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Verizon Communications worth $241,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74,287 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $242.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

