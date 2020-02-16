Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 633,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 177,077 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of CGI worth $53,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CGI by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,875,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,466,000 after acquiring an additional 114,164 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in CGI by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,846,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,631,000 after acquiring an additional 45,342 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CGI by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,018,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,275,000 after acquiring an additional 46,455 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in CGI by 8.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 595,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,125,000 after acquiring an additional 44,619 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 384,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,214,000 after buying an additional 19,267 shares during the period. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

NYSE GIB opened at $77.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CGI Inc has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $87.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.57.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

