Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 111.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,026 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Lam Research worth $57,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,039,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 355.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,351,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,687,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 401.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 442,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,199,000 after acquiring an additional 354,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,140,039,000 after acquiring an additional 248,314 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,622 shares of company stock valued at $17,056,266. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nomura raised their price target on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $339.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.79. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $163.60 and a twelve month high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.