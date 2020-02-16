Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 187.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,632 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $57,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $212.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $158.19 and a twelve month high of $214.46. The stock has a market cap of $135.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

