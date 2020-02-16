Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,576 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Consolidated Edison worth $50,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,750,563,000 after buying an additional 2,198,264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 721.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,997,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.76. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.05. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.18 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.44.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

