Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,326 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Loews worth $47,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 267.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Loews in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Loews in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

In other news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $190,862.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,538 shares in the company, valued at $408,031.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $319,625.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,830 shares of company stock worth $2,777,816. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on L. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

