Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,629 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Motorola Solutions worth $33,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 235,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.58.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $184.41 on Friday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $135.97 and a 12 month high of $186.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

