Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $36.49 Million Stock Holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,536,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 903,157 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Infosys worth $36,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Infosys by 414.8% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 17,733,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289,108 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Infosys by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 17,411,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844,235 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Infosys by 2,284.5% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,061,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681,209 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Infosys by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 8,009,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 662.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,369,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,273 shares in the last quarter. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on INFY shares. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.02.

INFY opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. Infosys Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.