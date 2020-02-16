Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $37.81 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,965 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Omnicom Group worth $37,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 33,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMC. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

OMC opened at $78.14 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.