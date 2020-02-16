Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $39.21 Million Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,177 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Masimo worth $39,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Masimo by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 131,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in Masimo by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 30,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,003,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,042,320,000 after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

MASI opened at $183.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.28. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $118.93 and a 1-year high of $184.45. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $1,319,690.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,378 shares of company stock valued at $12,225,640. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

