Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $39.60 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 633,921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $39,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 397,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 69.2% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. Barclays upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

