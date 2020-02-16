Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $42.12 Million Stock Holdings in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,647,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 54,045 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.95% of VEON worth $42,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of VEON by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,955,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of VEON by 8,472.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,544,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456,455 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of VEON by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 771,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 158,284 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in VEON during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,266,000. Finally, Prosperity Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in VEON by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Capital Management Ltd now owns 48,165,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

VEON opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. VEON Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $3.28.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of VEON from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.21.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

