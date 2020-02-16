Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $42.66 Million Position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,485 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Churchill Downs worth $42,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,299,000 after acquiring an additional 108,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $162.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $163.63.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

