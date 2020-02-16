Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $47.88 Million Holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,716,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197,486 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $47,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,136,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 133.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,172,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,847,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $296,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,186 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,289,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 2,564.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 818,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 787,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

MBT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 104.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

