Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $62.39 Million Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,891 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of HCA Healthcare worth $62,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCA opened at $149.57 on Friday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $151.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.75 and its 200 day moving average is $134.29. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $294,031.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,777 shares of company stock worth $10,326,575. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.81.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

