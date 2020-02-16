Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,268 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,284 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.83% of Manhattan Associates worth $42,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

MANH stock opened at $80.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.45. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $90.46.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.58 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

