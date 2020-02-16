Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 163,139 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $39,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRL opened at $176.48 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a one year low of $123.17 and a one year high of $176.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.46 and a 200 day moving average of $141.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 7,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $1,221,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,931.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,328,849. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

