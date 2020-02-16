Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 42,474 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,474 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Cintas worth $46,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 55.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $300.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $191.91 and a 12-month high of $301.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.30.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

