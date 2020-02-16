Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,752 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,290 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of IDACORP worth $30,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter worth $156,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,235 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 37,792 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 477.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,251 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 34,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 474.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,400 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDA. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Williams Capital raised shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $111.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.79. IDACORP Inc has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 59.69%.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

