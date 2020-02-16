Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,705 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $34,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $278.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $183.30 and a 1 year high of $279.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.74%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.43.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

