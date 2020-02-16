Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,010,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,408 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Northwest Bancshares worth $33,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,573,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $274,250,000 after acquiring an additional 305,917 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,405,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,640,000 after purchasing an additional 790,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,586 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,506,000 after purchasing an additional 162,917 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 164,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 298,010 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWBI opened at $15.82 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWBI. ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $147,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,869.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,684 shares of company stock worth $674,844. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

