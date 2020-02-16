Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 100,366 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,366 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.85% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $57,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $8,832,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,510,000 after acquiring an additional 214,690 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $7,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 792,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 174,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 159.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 197,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 121,162 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -67.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.34 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

