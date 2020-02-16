Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 131,828 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,389,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,828 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of News worth $47,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of News by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 669,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in News by 636.0% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,137,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623,733 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in News by 45.6% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 32,963 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in News by 10.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in News by 67.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the period. 62.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. News Corp has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $15.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. News had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that News Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.