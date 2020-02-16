Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 217,151 Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,536,820 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 217,151 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.21% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $64,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 12.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems in the third quarter worth $223,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 81.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Telephone & Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

