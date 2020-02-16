Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 41,397 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,810,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41,397 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 3.86% of Radware worth $46,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Radware by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Radware by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 74,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Radware by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Radware by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in Radware by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 677,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Radware had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

