Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 43,033 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,033 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of DTE Energy worth $37,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,431,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho set a $134.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

DTE opened at $134.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.88. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $119.15 and a twelve month high of $135.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.22.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

