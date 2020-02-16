Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 4,389 Shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 3.70% of Materion worth $44,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Materion by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 6,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Materion by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 793,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,194,000 after purchasing an additional 44,836 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Materion by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Materion by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of MTRN opened at $53.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average is $59.63. Materion Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Materion had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Materion Corp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $281,234.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,234.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

