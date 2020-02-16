Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 966,783 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612,202 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 966,783 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Starbucks worth $53,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $666,627,000 after buying an additional 272,323 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $333,032,000 after buying an additional 144,508 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Starbucks by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $328,864,000 after buying an additional 482,072 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,437,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,260,000 after buying an additional 185,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,660,228 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $146,797,000 after buying an additional 77,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $89.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.17 and a 200 day moving average of $89.13. The company has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

