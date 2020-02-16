Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 989,777 Shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,764,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989,777 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.62% of Qudian worth $36,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QD. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Qudian in the 3rd quarter worth $24,541,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Qudian by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,701,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,133 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Qudian by 4,015.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,012,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 987,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Qudian by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,730,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 645,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Qudian in the 3rd quarter worth $3,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qudian stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.99 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. Qudian Inc – has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Qudian had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qudian Inc – will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qudian in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.03 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. CICC Research lowered shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

