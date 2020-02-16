Acorda Therapeutics’ (ACOR) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.24.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $1.79 on Friday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,336 shares during the period.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.