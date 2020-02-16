Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.09

Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of AVIFY opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. Advanced Info Service PCL has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $7.85.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Info Service PCL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

About Advanced Info Service PCL

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies.

