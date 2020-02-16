Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $223,461,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 174.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 463,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 67.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,569,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $677,352.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,017 shares in the company, valued at $12,000,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816 over the last three months.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Citigroup started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

NYSE:A opened at $85.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

