Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Boosted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,136,000 after purchasing an additional 47,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $256.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.99 and a 1 year high of $256.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.40.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.83.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

