Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) Shares Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG raised its position in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 195.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 34,891 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.07% of Aircastle worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aircastle during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aircastle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aircastle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aircastle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AYR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen cut shares of Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

AYR opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.33. Aircastle Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $243.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.37 million. Aircastle had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 17.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aircastle Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Aircastle’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

