Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $102.56 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $141.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

