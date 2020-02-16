Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.88 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) will report sales of $17.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.79 billion to $18.91 billion. Alibaba Group posted sales of $13.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $73.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.49 billion to $75.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $97.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.87 billion to $103.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $219.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $560.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.42. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.