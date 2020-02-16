Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Position Increased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 1.8% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,969,965,000 after buying an additional 5,605,966 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,251,888,000 after buying an additional 1,910,506 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,391,830,000 after acquiring an additional 828,521 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $748,808,000. 46.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Macquarie initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TH Capital increased their price target on Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.71.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $219.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $560.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.21. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

