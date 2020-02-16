Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,098,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.93% of Align Technology worth $864,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 791.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Yuval Shaked sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.61, for a total value of $214,888.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $11,013.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total value of $766,947.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,593.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,741 shares of company stock worth $1,568,773. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.95. 732,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.84 and a fifty-two week high of $334.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.43.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.42.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

