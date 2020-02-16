Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,353,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,701 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 63,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $774,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,628 shares of company stock worth $24,266,063. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALNY stock opened at $128.70 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.81 and a 1 year high of $134.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 2.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.82) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Nomura upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

