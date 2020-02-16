Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,188 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $225,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,993,000 after purchasing an additional 131,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,172,000 after purchasing an additional 113,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $496,473.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,013,643 shares of company stock valued at $389,654,791. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,520.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,435.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,297.27. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,529.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

