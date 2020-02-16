Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,750,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,634,000 after purchasing an additional 20,261 shares during the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,518.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,435.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1,297.32. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,529.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

