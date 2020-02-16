Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,750,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,147,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,634,000 after purchasing an additional 20,261 shares during the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $1,518.73 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,529.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,435.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,297.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Aegis increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.