Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.93

Media stories about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a news sentiment score of -2.93 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

GOOG stock traded up $6.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,520.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,836 shares. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,529.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,435.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1,297.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 54.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $54,403,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,013,643 shares of company stock valued at $389,654,791 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

