Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) is Lido Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3,545.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,286,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251,496 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for 3.8% of Lido Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Altria Group worth $65,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

MO opened at $45.17 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.81.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

