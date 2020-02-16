Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,245 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.5% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 716,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,051,075. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,134.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,928.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,817.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,586.57 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The company has a market cap of $1,070.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.43, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

